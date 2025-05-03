Pakistan to facilitate visit for Pakistani and international media to LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is facilitating a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC).

The purpose of this visit is to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

India has repeatedly made unfounded and baseless claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC. During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations.

“Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and categorically rejects any form of terrorism or terrorist activities anywhere in the world,” the statement said.

The nation remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, and any aggression by India will be met with a swift and befitting response, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, After blocking the social media accounts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in India, now the social media account of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has also been blocked.

According to the state-run news agency APP, Attaullah Tarar had exposed India’s state repression, human rights violations and efforts to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people on the international media. In retaliation, India blocked his official social media account.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government took a wide range of measures against Pakistan after 26 people were killed and several others injured in an alleged attack in Pahalgam on April 22.