Only Imran Khan gives befitting response to India, claims Aliya Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza claimed on Saturday that only party founder Imran Khan gives a befitting response to India.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore, Aliya said: “No worries over what is happening with the PTI leadership. However, it is a sign of concern that the situation at the border is tense, but in this situation, a protest is being staged in Sindh.”

“We [PTI] have been asked to stand with the country and show national integrity. But why has it not been decided from the other side to release the political prisoners? We need to make efforts to bring stability to the country,” said Aliya.

“Yesterday, the houses of PTI leaders have been raided in Rawalpindi. We will have to add to the impetus for Pakistan, which is facing the lack of political stability. Even in this situation, the houses of PTI leaders are being raided. This is a time that demands that we stand united and show national unity,” said Aliya.