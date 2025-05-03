Nation stands united with armed forces to defend country against any aggression: Muqam

SWAT: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday strongly rejected India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan, calling them unfounded propaganda.

“If India tries to impose war on Pakistani, the entire nation will stand united alongside the armed forces to defend the motherland”, the minister declared while addressing various gatherings in Alpuri.

During his visit to Shangla district, Muqam addressed different gatherings, including meetings with the newly-elected bodies of the District Bar Association, Muslim Lawyers Forum, All Teachers Association, and Judicial District Clerk Association.

Muqam, who is the PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, also participated in an open court with party representatives and the public.

Highlighting the sacrifices of the people of Shangla, he stated, “The brave people of Shangla wrote history by standing firm against terrorism and offering great sacrifices. Even today, whenever national unity and integrity are at stake, the people of Shangla and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be at the forefront.”

The federal minister administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association Shangla, and announced a special grant for the Bar.

On the occasion, the DBA granted honorary membership to the minister.

Engineer Muqam emphasized that whenever given the opportunity, he has contributed to Shangla’s development and will continue to serve its people.

Sharing his recent experience from the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he spent three to four days, Muqam said, “The spirit and patriotism of the Kashmiri people are unmatched. Their love for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army is unwavering—this passion is our real strength.”

He noted, “This is the difference between us and India—our people love and stand with their army. If war is forced upon us, every citizen will fight shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers. We are fortunate to be the heirs of those who sacrificed for the freedom of Kashmir, and we are ready to become martyrs or victorious defenders of our homeland.”