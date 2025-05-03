Largest-ever batch of 1,979 female police officers passes out from PTC Chung

IGP Dr Anwar addresses passing out officers, saying brave and valiant Punjab Police faces new challenges constantly

LAHORE: As many as 1,979 female police officers passed out after completing their training courses from the Chung Police Training College on Saturday.

Among the passed out female police officers, 1,487 are Lady Executive Police, 255 Traffic Assistants, 134 Punjab Highway Police, and 103 Special Protection Unit female police officers.

Joint Director General IB (Sitara-e-Shujaat) Moin Habib Khan and Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman graced the ceremony with their presence.

While addressing the passing out female officers, IGP Dr Usman Anwar mentioned that Punjab Police, having strength of over 220,000 personnel, was the largest single-command civilian force in the world.

“The largest-ever batch of female officer recruited in the history of Punjab Police has now passed out”, the IGP stated, adding that these passing out officers would carry out key duties in law and order, security, crime fighting, and public service delivery. “The brave officers, who are trained fight against the social evils, would have to win the battle to bring justice to the oppressed.

Dr Anwar recalled that last year in Sialkot, thanks to the wisdom of a lady constable, the police were able to capture terrorists of a neighboring country.

“The brave and valiant Punjab Police faces new challenges constantly, as their personnel have made sacrifices for the country and nation every single day of the year, he stated.”

He declared that whether in times of war or peace, Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces and security agencies for the nation’s security.

On the occasion, Chung Commandant Police Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah, presented the vote of thanks, and SP Academic Bushra Jameel adminsterd the oath to the passed out officers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police spokesperson shared that the Punjab IG Police inspected the passing out parade who later presented a march past. Dr Usman Anwar distributed awards to the female police officers who demonstrated excellent performance.

Commandant of the college DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah presented souvenirs to the IGP and Joint Director General IB Moin Habib Khan.

During their 10-month training, female police officers were taught various subjects, including Constitution, law, IT, and counterterrorism. The female police officers received training in physical and field craft, communication skills, weapon handling, and martial arts.

Additional IGPs, DIGs, SSPs, along with officers from the Police Training College Chung, parents, and families of the passing out recruits were also present at the ceremony.