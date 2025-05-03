Justin Bieber’s Lavish Spending and Personal Struggles Raise Concerns Amid Lack of Work

Justin Bieber’s financial situation and personal life are raising alarm among those close to him, as the 31-year-old pop star continues to spend heavily despite not releasing new music or touring for a while.

“People are worried about him,” a source revealed to The Post. “He’s been openly posting on Instagram, looking out of it, smoking weed, and clearly not in the best state of mind.”

Although Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, eight months ago, the “Peaches” singer hasn’t appeared to settle into fatherhood. Instead, he’s been spotted partying, making questionable associations, and distancing himself from old friends while flaunting his wealth.

“Justin has been spending big, flying friends on private jets for his birthday celebrations and posting it all over Instagram,” the source added.

During the second weekend of Coachella, Bieber was seen shirtless, looking gaunt and smoking marijuana near his younger brother, Jaxon. Hailey, appearing concerned, was seen trying to steer Jaxon away from the drug use.

Sources close to the singer have also raised concerns about Bieber’s spending habits. “He’s spending more than he’s making at the moment,” the source said, citing a $300,000 tab at Nobu during Coachella. “He hasn’t worked in a long time.”

Despite his reported struggles, Bieber’s estimated net worth of $300 million—thanks to his 2023 deal to sell the publishing rights to his music—has not shielded him from the pressures of his lifestyle. The singer has not released a new album since 2021’s Justice, and although he is reportedly finishing a new project, sources claim that he’s been absent from the music industry for far too long.

Bieber has also faced financial fallout from his abrupt tour cancellation in 2022 due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which led him to forfeit an estimated $90 million. His manager, Scooter Braun, stepped in to cover some of Bieber’s debts to the tour’s promoter.

Adding to the concern is Bieber’s spending on luxury properties—six homes, including a $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills and a $16 million house in La Quinta—alongside his and Hailey’s jet-setting lifestyle. “They’re constantly traveling, but there’s no money coming in for a long time,” the source noted.

Hailey, who runs the Rhode beauty brand, has been praised for her entrepreneurial spirit, but the brand, still relatively young, is not yet a financial powerhouse, leaving concerns about the couple’s long-term finances.

In recent months, Bieber has lost key members of his team. His longtime manager, Braun, retired in June 2024, and other close figures, like his deputy Allison Kaye and security chief Kenny Hamilton, have also parted ways with him.

Bieber has also distanced himself from Drew House, the fashion brand he co-founded, with a now-deleted Instagram post urging fans not to buy into the brand anymore. His former business partner, Ryan Good, has not spoken to Bieber in over a year, particularly after Good left their church community, which Bieber allegedly embraced more fervently.

As Bieber navigates his personal and professional challenges, many are urging the pop star to take responsibility for his actions and address his struggles head-on. “At what point does it become Justin’s fault?” a source close to him asked.

Despite his financial and personal turmoil, Bieber has occasionally shown vulnerability in public posts, speaking about his mental health struggles and admitting to anger issues. However, it seems the pressure is mounting on the former teen idol to confront the consequences of his privileged but tumultuous life.

Will Bieber take control of his future? Only time will tell, but for now, those around him are left wondering how long this chaotic path can continue.