India blocks PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel amid widening digital crackdown

NEW DELHI: Escalating its digital crackdown on Pakistani content, the BJP-led Indian government has blocked access to the official YouTube channel of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for users in India.

The move is part of a wider crackdown targeting Pakistani media and digital content following the April 22 Pahalgam false flag operation.

Users trying to access PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube profile are now met with a standard message: “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

This is the most high-profile block since similar action was taken against the YouTube channels of Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Indian ministry of information and broadcasting has invoked emergency provisions under the Information Technology Act to direct major social media platforms to geo-restrict several Pakistani accounts that were allegedly involved in spreading anti-India narratives.

A notable segment of the crackdown has been directed at high-profile Pakistani cricketers whose social media accounts enjoy massive Indian viewership. The Instagram handles and YouTube channels of current and former players have been blocked for Indian users.

The restrictions go beyond politics and sport. On April 30, the Instagram profiles of leading Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir were blocked for Indian users. Other celebrities including Ali Zafar and Fawad Khan have also faced similar action in recent days. Earlier, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News and Geo News, were banned in India.