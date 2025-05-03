HVT among five terrorists killed, 2 arrested in three KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were neutralized during fire exchange with the security forces and two others were apprehended in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according the military’s media wing on Saturday.

In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Five Khwarij were killed and two others were apprehended during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.”

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO in Bajaur District on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, our own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij … and after an intense fire exchange, three Khwarij, including high-value target (HVT) Kharji Fareed Ullah, were sent to hell,” the statement added.

Another IBO was conducted in the general area of Dossali, North Waziristan District. “In the ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces,” the ISPR said.

The third operation was conducted in Mohmand District, in which “security forces successfully busted a Kharji hideout and apprehended two terrorists, including HVT Kharji Lal Ameer Ibrahim,” the statement stated.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these men, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Late last month, security forces killed 54 terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.