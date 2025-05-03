CM Maryam unveils ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ program for homeless

Chief Minister says 2,000 free plots of 3-marla will be provided in the first phase-I

LAHORE: “300 more houses are being built every day in Punjab for the homeless people,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while formally inaugurating e-portal of “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” program by pressing a button. She said that people can apply for free plots on the e-portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk. “2,000 plots will be given to homeless deserving people in 23 housing schemes across 19 districts of Punjab,” she stated.

The chief minister said, “Under ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ Program, homeless people will be given free plot measuring 03 marla.” CM Maryam pointed out those who will get plots in the balloting under “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” program, would also get loans for construction of their houses. She underscored, “In Phase-I of ‘Apni Zameen, Apne Ghar,’ free plots will be provided in Jhelum, Pattoki, Mamun Kanjan, Lodhran and Renala Khurd.”

The chief minister said,”‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program is very close to my heart as provision of shelter to homeless people is the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who gets very much pleased when listens about completion of houses for the homeless people.”



The Punjab CM said, “In a short period of six months, approximately 34,000 houses are being built, while 2,000 have already been completed.” She added, “These are not 34000 houses but prayers and I congratulate all those who built houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program is the easiest and 03-month grace parade has also been set for the construction of houses.” She added, “Repayment of loans has also started in installments.” She lamented, “There are people across Punjab who do not have land to build houses.” She highlighted, “Initially, 2000 people will get free plots, for which they can apply on azag.punjab.gov.pk.”

The chief minister said, “Until today, governments have not been able to build 34,000 houses even during their full tenures.” She added, “Feeling of security comes with your own house, but unfortunately it is very difficult for a common man to easily manage a house.” She noted that under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, people owning plots – from 01 to 10 marla – can apply for a loan to build their own houses.

Punjab Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin highlighted detailss of “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” project, saying that loans worth Rs36 billion were being provided to 33,500 applicants for building houses under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program.” He added, “People of Punjab are grateful to the Chief Minister for ‘launching Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Program.”

Message on World Press Freedom Day

“Freedom of press is a foundation of a democratic society, and an identity of a living nation. A free, independent and responsible media is the power that makes rulers accountable,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on World Press Freedom Day.

She emphasized that democracy strengthens and flourishes when journalism is free and responsible, highlighted the efforts and sacrifices of journalist community for the freedom of press.

The chief minister said, “Democracy and freedom of press are linked and we are together in the struggle for freedom of press.” CM Maryam stated that comprehensive measures were being ensured to protect journalists. “We are striving to materialise dream of own “house” for the journalist community,” she added.