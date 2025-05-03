World

China ready to work with new Australian government to develop ties: spokesperson

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China is ready to work with the new Australian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to develop bilateral ties, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

It is reported that Albanese’s center-left Labor Party has won a second term in power in Australia’s federal election on Saturday.

In response to the query on the election result, the Chinese spokesperson in a statement extended congratulations to Albanese and his Labor Party.

The spokesperson urged the two sides to take the important consensus of the two leaders as a fundamental guideline to promote the building of a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and the two peoples.

The spokesperson also called on the two sides to make a positive contribution to the promotion of peace and stability in the region and the world.

