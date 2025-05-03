21 contractual employees hired by KP caretaker setup sacked from SGTH

SWAT: In a major administrative decision, the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals (SGTH) has terminated the services of 21 contractual employees, appointed during the caretaker government on February 24, 2024.

The move comes in compliance with directives from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Department.

According to an official office order issued by the Medical Superintendent of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals (SGTH), the termination is based on correspondence from the provincial health authorities and a subsequent legal and policy review. The sacked employees include ward orderlies, sweepers, incinerator attendants, a lift operator, X-ray attendant, chowkidars, a naib qasid, and office orderlies. A majority of them were employed in basic pay scale (BPS) 2 to 4.

This decision follows government letters dated April 3, March 17, and March 20, 2025, directing the removal of employees hired during the tenure of the caretaker setup.

Many of the affected individuals were young workers, with birth years ranging from 1981 to 2006.

The sources stated that the order has been forwarded to the Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Director General Health Services, and the Chief Executive of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals for record and further necessary action.

The decision has raised concerns among the sacked staffers and their families, who now face uncertainty over their future employment.