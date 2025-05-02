Xi’s diplomacy injects certainty, stability into turbulent world

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts both at home and abroad this spring, cementing a closer bond with neighboring countries, advocating unity and cooperation, and injecting certainty and stability into a turbulent world.

In a world grappling with growing uncertainty and instability fueled by protectionism and unilateralism, China has reaffirmed the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy and its vision for lasting peace and shared development in Asia.

The first major international event that China hosted in 2025 is the 9th Asian Winter Games from Feb. 7 to 14 in the city of Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. It brought together leaders from many of China’s neighboring countries, including Brunei, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Thailand and the Republic of Korea.

At a banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, ahead of the opening ceremony of the games, the Chinese leader called on Asia to uphold the common dream of peace and harmony, jointly respond to all sorts of security challenges, and contribute to building an equal and orderly multipolar world.

Xi’s Southeast Asia visit, his first overseas trip this year, highlighted China’s dedication to deepening traditional ties, expanding practical cooperation, and advancing its vision of building a community with a shared future with its neighbors.

From April 14 to 18, Xi paid state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. China signed a record 108 cooperation documents with the three countries in total, which span a wide range of fields, from infrastructure to digital and green economy. A focal point of the tour was high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with the aim of enhancing regional connectivity and creating development opportunities.

The trip came after a central conference on work related to neighboring countries held in Beijing from April 8 to 9. At the conference, Xi called for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to open new ground for the country’s neighborhood work.

The conference noted China’s relations with its neighboring countries are currently at their best in modern times, and are also entering a critical phase where regional dynamics and global transformations are deeply intertwined.

A flurry of diplomatic activities show how China, a major country, gets along with its neighbors, international observers said.

In his talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Jan. 15, Xi said China will continue to support Sri Lanka in maintaining its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Extending condolences to Myanmar leader over the massive earthquake in late March, Xi said China is ready to provide assistance, and support efforts to overcome the disaster and rebuild homes at an early date.

Amid the international trade chaos caused by the so-called “reciprocal tariffs” of the United States, China has taken swift and firm countermeasures not only to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, but also to protect the common interests of the international community and defend international fairness and justice.

On April 11, Xi had a three-hour-long meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who made his third trip to China in three years. Xi called on China and the EU to fulfill their international responsibilities, work together to safeguard economic globalization and the international trade environment, and jointly reject unilateral and bullying actions.

Malaysia is ASEAN chair and the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations for 2025. On April 16, during a meeting with the visiting Chinese president, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said facing the rise of unilateralism, Malaysia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly address risks and challenges, noting that ASEAN will not endorse any unilaterally imposed tariffs, and will promote collective advancement through cooperation to maintain economic growth.

On April 24, Xi held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing, saying the fundamental purpose of China-Africa cooperation for win-win results and common development will not change, which is a welcome policy statement from a major country in a world full of uncertainty.