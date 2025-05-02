Visas revoked: Pakistan slams India as patients, families suffer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed serious concern over the humanitarian fallout of India’s decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens, particularly those undergoing medical treatment.

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office Spokesperson highlighted the distress caused to Pakistani nationals, many of whom were compelled to return home prematurely—some without completing critical medical procedures.

“Several Pakistani patients, including those in delicate health conditions, have been forced to return without receiving the care they travelled for,” the spokesperson said. “This raises profound humanitarian and ethical concerns.”

The Foreign Office also pointed to reports of family separations, including cases where children have been left stranded without one of their parents.

According to the spokesperson, April 30, 2025, marked the last official date for crossing the Wagah-Attari border for Pakistanis returning from India. However, the Ministry is aware of media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals remain stranded on the Indian side at Attari.

“In this regard, Pakistan reiterates its readiness to receive its citizens if Indian authorities permit them to cross over,” the spokesperson stated, adding that the Wagah border remains open from the Pakistani side and will continue to be accessible to Pakistani nationals in the future.

The statement underscores Islamabad’s concern that India’s abrupt visa policy shift has created unnecessary suffering and violates basic humanitarian norms, particularly in cases involving vulnerable individuals.