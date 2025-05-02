SHC grants bail to Sahir Hassan in cannabis case, seeks Rs1m surety

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday approved the bail application of Sahir Hassan—son of renowned actor Sajid Hassan—in a narcotics case involving the recovery of cannabis. The court directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs1 million for his release.

A constitutional bench of the high court issued the order after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. Hassan, who was arrested on February 22, 2025, from the Defence Housing Authority area, had remained in judicial custody for over two months.

The case, registered by Karachi South police, accuses Hassan of possessing 557 grams of cannabis. An interim challan submitted to the Judicial Magistrate South last month claimed that the accused had admitted to transferring proceeds from the alleged drug sales into a bank account operated by his father’s business manager.

Following this revelation, the court summoned the manager and instructed him to present bank statements and financial documents to substantiate his position. However, as of the most recent proceedings, no such evidence has been submitted to the court.

The bench noted the extended duration of Hassan’s custody and granted him conditional bail while trial proceedings continue.

Remand granted in illegal call centre, crypto case

In a separate development, a Karachi court granted a five-day physical remand of accused Armaghan to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. The suspect is being investigated for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and conducting cryptocurrency transactions.

The District and Sessions Judge South issued the remand order following a request from FIA officials, who argued that Armaghan’s physical custody was necessary for technical analysis and further investigation.

Armaghan appeared before the court via video link. The judge also directed prison authorities to ensure his transfer to the FIA’s custody for the remand period.