Queen Camilla Furious With King Charles After He Makes Controversial Comments About Actress

King Charles’ comment about an actress’ “sexy legs” reportedly sparked a rare moment of tension between him and Queen Camilla, leaving her so infuriated that she stormed out of the room. The incident took place after the then-Prince Charles met actress Carli Norris, known for her roles in EastEnders and Doctors, following a performance of The Chiltern Hundreds in the West End.

According to Norris, Charles approached her after the show, complimenting her on her performance, before adding, “You’ve got very sexy legs.” The actress, surprised but polite, responded with, “Oh thank you, your highness.” However, the comment seemed to linger in Charles’ mind, as he continued to discuss Norris’ legs during a dinner later that evening.

It was at that dinner that Queen Camilla, reportedly growing frustrated, finally had enough. According to Norris, Camilla slammed her knife and fork down before exclaiming, “Oh for goodness sake, Chas, will you stop going on about that gal’s legs?!” She then stormed out of the room in apparent exasperation.

While Norris wasn’t directly involved in the dinner drama, she learned about the royal exchange from her co-star, Edward, who witnessed the interaction. This playful yet revealing moment offers a glimpse into the occasional squabbles that even the most polished royal relationships can experience.

Despite the tension, the moment adds a touch of humor to the otherwise composed image of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s relationship, highlighting that even royalty has their more human moments. Stay tuned for more royal news and updates as we continue to follow the fascinating lives of the British royal family.