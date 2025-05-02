Prince William Waiting To Become King Before Taking Action Against Prince Harry And Meghan

Prince William is reportedly choosing to maintain a restrained approach toward his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle until he ascends the throne, according to a recent royal source. The Prince of Wales has refrained from taking immediate action after Meghan’s use of her HRH title in a private gift to a friend, but the source suggests this may change once William becomes King.

Meghan’s use of the HRH title, which was displayed on a card accompanying a gift basket sent to US entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, has reignited tensions. The gift, which included homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream, was presented with a note reading “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” a clear violation of the agreement made when the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals in 2020. Under the terms of their departure, Harry and Meghan agreed not to use the HRH title for public or commercial purposes.

A source told The Daily Mail that William views Harry and Meghan’s behavior as that of “rebellious teenagers” constantly testing the boundaries of what they can get away with. However, the insider suggested that the Prince of Wales is biding his time, planning to take a more assertive stance once he inherits the throne from King Charles III.

The source pointed to William’s previous reaction to Harry and Meghan’s accusations of racism within the royal family, where he firmly stated, “We are very much not a racist family.” This, the insider said, gives a glimpse of the “no-nonsense” approach William is likely to adopt once he becomes King.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Prince William will address the ongoing tensions with Harry and Meghan once he assumes his royal duties fully.