Poor sanitation, absenteeism of employees draw railways minister’s ire

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Friday reprimanded the Lahore Station Master Lahore over absenteeism of employees at the station and ordered the suspension of Divisional Medical Officer Saima Mumtaz.

The Federal Minister for Railways paid a surprise visit to Lahore Railway Station and expressed his displeasure over poor quality of cleanliness.

Abbasi warned the staffer against work-shirking and negligence, saying have shown leniency, but now strictness would be applied.

He stated that decision had taken to hand over corruption cases to the FIA to purge the organization of corruption and ineptitude.

On the occasion, Hanif Abbasi allowed Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to check quality of food available on Lahore Railway Station without obtaining any permission.

The Federal Minister for Railways also reached washing area of Pakistan Railways on foot and took notice that only few employees were performing their duties.

He immediately directed all those employees who are at their homes to report for duty without any delay.

Later, the Federal Minister visited shrine of Bibi Pak Daman and laid floral wreath and chahar on the shrine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has announced plans to install automated teller machines (ATMs) of various commercial banks at major railway stations across the country.

The initiative aims to provide travelers with seamless access to financial services during their journeys.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the installation process was already underway in partnership with multiple banks. The rollout will start at key stations and expand nationwide, ensuring broader coverage and enhanced convenience for passengers.

He said that this move reflects Pakistan Railways’ commitment to improving the travel experience by integrating essential amenities at stations, making journeys smoother and more convenient for all.