PM thanks Beijing for endorsing Pakistan’s call for neutral probe into Pahalgam attack

PM Shehbaz praises China’s understanding of Pakistan’s stance on Pahalgam attack, India’s recent actions

Chinese Amb assures China’s support to achieve common desire of peace, regional stability in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed gratitude to Chinese Premier Li Qiang for endorsing Islamabad’s call for a credible, transparent and neutral investigation into April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), lauding Beijing for its consistent support amid escalating regional tensions.

“Pakistan is open to any ‘neutral and transparent’ investigation into the incident in IIOJK”, the prime minister remarked during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, according to state-media – the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Radio Pakistan on Thursday.

While recalling the recent telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and DPM and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Prime Minister thanked China for understanding Pakistan’s principled position vis-à-vis India’s actions since April 22, 2025.

In particular, the Prime Minister thanked China for its endorsement of his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

The prime minister stressed that a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is essential for lasting peace in South Asia. “Without resolving the Kashmir issue, the region cannot achieve sustainable peace,” he added.

Ambassador Jiang thanked the prime minister for clearly outlining Pakistan’s perspective and reiterated China’s support for peace and stability in South Asia. He affirmed that Beijing shares Islamabad’s vision for a peaceful region and will continue to stand by Pakistan on all core issues.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the Pahalgam attack as another example of the ongoing blame game, stating that Pakistan is open to any “neutral and transparent” investigation into the incident in IIOJK.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms. He noted that as a frontline state in the global war on terror, Pakistan had sacrificed over 90,000 lives and suffered economic losses exceeding $152 billion in pursuit of peace and security for the region and the world.

He warned that India’s recent aggressive posturing risks diverting Pakistan’s focus from critical counterterrorism operations against groups such as IS-KP, TTP, and BLA, militant networks operating from Afghan territory.

Sharif also condemned what he termed India’s “water aggression,” describing New Delhi’s reported efforts to weaponize water resources as a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “No party has the right to unilaterally deviate from international agreements,” he said, calling such actions a serious breach of trust and a threat to regional stability.