PM calls on President to discuss security situation

Two leaders reaffirm Pakistan would never compromise on its territorial integrity and sovereignty

Express deep concern over India’s ‘belligerent attitude and provocative statements, posing threat to regional peace and stability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the prevailing security situation and enquire after his health after recovery from Covid-19.

The two leaders expressed deep concern over India’s “belligerent attitude and provocative statements, which posed a threat to regional peace and stability,” According to a statement issued from the President House after the meeting.

They reaffirmed that Pakistan would never compromise on the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and would respond to any act of aggression in a “befitting manner”.

DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting.

They stated that the Pakistani nation was united and stood behind its military which was capable of responding to any threat or aggression. They also reviewed Pakistan’s response to India’s “belligerent posture and any possible acts of aggression”.

The two also expressed regret over the Indian leadership’s accusations regarding the Pahalgam attack, noting that they were made without any investigation. It was highlighted in their talks that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism, suffering immense human and economic losses for over two decades.

They said that the international community should take note of India’s involvement in funding, training and sending militants into Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities.

The statement said President Zardari commended the government’s response to Indian baseless accusations and handling of the situation in a responsible manner. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would take all necessary steps to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and vital national interests at all costs.

The two also highlighted the urgency of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, noting it would help bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

PM Shehbaz also enquired after the president’s health after his recovery from Covid-19.