Pakistan open to any neutral inquiry into Pahalgam incident: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan is open to an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, accusing India of pursuing its “nefarious objectives” and refusing to accept Pakistan’s existence.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Sanaullah warned that India’s conduct is pushing the region toward instability.

“We are ready for a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam incident,” the PM’s advisor said, adding that Pakistan would also accept a joint investigation or even a third-party special expert-led probe into the matter.

He questioned India’s reporting of the attack, calling it suspicious and inconsistent, and emphasized that the truth must emerge regarding who orchestrated the “heinous act.”

According to him, the sequence of events and timing point towards Indian planning and ulterior motives.

Sanaullah also criticized India for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty immediately after the incident.

“India’s actions appear premeditated and aimed at achieving political gains,” he said, adding that India has failed to suppress the freedom movement in Kashmir despite its massive military deployment.

He further stated that Kashmiris continue to be denied their right to self-determination, and India’s crackdown is aimed at crushing their aspirations for independence.

On Pakistan’s response strategy, the advisor made it clear: “Pakistan will not initiate any aggression, but if provoked, it will respond in kind and with equal intensity.”

Commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric, he remarked that Modi’s politics is built on hostility towards Pakistan, and such statements are intended to inflame tensions ahead of domestic elections.