Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to cross into India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has permitted 150 stranded Afghan trucks, carrying goods destined for India, to cross the Wagah Border, easing a prolonged bottleneck. This decision, made in response to a request from the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The trucks had been stuck at various transit points in Pakistan for weeks, and the move is seen as a gesture of goodwill between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The ministry highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries in facilitating the passage of these goods.