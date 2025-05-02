Nawaz lauds political unity in Senate against Indian aggressive posturing

Senator Irfan Siddiqi briefs PML-N president on the performance of the PML-N parliamentary party in Senate

LAHORE: President PML-N and former three time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on Friday lauded the collective voice raised by all political parties in Senate for the defence and national security of the country, terming it a highly positive development.

Nawaz Sharif made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqi at his Jati Umra residence in Lahore, according to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan and PML-N media wing.

During the meeting, Senator Siddiqi briefed Nawaz Sharif on the performance of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate and shared details of the unanimously adopted resolution expressing a firm national commitment to Pakistan’s defence.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the support shown by all political parties in the preparation and endorsement of the resolution.

He emphasised that while difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, setting aside all differences for the greater cause of national defence is a commendable tradition.

He added that such responsible conduct by parliamentarians would not only strengthen national unity but also create an atmosphere of harmony and consensus among the public.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 25, 2025, both the treasury and opposition benches in the Senate stood united in unanimously passing a resolution against what they termed as “baseless Indian allegations”, particularly in the context of the recent Pahalgam incident.

The resolution, presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, rejected India’s “baseless and frivolous” narrative and accused New Delhi of launching a “malicious campaign” for political gains under the guise of terrorism.

The resolution demanded that India be held accountable for its alleged role in cross-border terrorism and targeted killings — both inside Pakistan and abroad. It also strongly condemned India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance against all forms of terrorism.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region, the Senate declared that the country will not compromise on its sovereignty, security, or national interests.

The resolution also recalled Pakistan’s strong and decisive response to Indian aggression in February 2019 as a clear precedent for any future provocation.

Furthermore, the Senate reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination and declared that any act of Indian aggression would be met with full force.