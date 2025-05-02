NA session likely on May 5 in response to India’s Pahalgam allegations

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is expected to convene on May 5 to hold a detailed discussion on India’s aggressive stance and recent accusations against Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam incident, informed sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a high-level consultative meeting held at Parliament House, chaired by the Defence Minister and attended by senior officials from the ministries of defence, law, and parliamentary affairs.

The session is likely to include a formal condemnation resolution, targeting India’s alleged false flag operations and what officials described as “unfounded accusations” against Pakistan. Sources indicated that the resolution is expected to gain swift approval in the upcoming session.

India has blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack—a claim that Islamabad has categorically denied, presenting what it says is credible evidence to counter New Delhi’s narrative.

Pakistan has accused India of exploiting the incident to advance hostile political objectives and destabilize regional peace.

Commenting on the matter earlier this week, Prime Minister’s Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate with an impartial probe. Speaking during a show, Sanaullah said Pakistan was open to a neutral or joint investigation, or even a third-party, expert-led inquiry, into the Pahalgam incident.

He criticised India for what he termed its “nefarious designs” and refusal to accept Pakistan’s sovereignty, warning that such conduct risked pushing the region toward greater instability.

“The world must see through India’s consistent attempts to mislead and manufacture narratives,” he said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace but would not compromise its national dignity or security.