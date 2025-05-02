Muslim communities across India observe blackout to protest against Waqf Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: Muslim communities across India observed a 15-minute blackout to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

The symbolic protest, called ‘Batti Gul’ (lights off), was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and drew widespread participation from major cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Aurangabad, Gulbarga, Calicut, and others.

Homes, mosques, offices, shops, and factories in Muslim-majority areas turned off their lights in a silent but powerful message of opposition. Reports from cities across the country indicated near-total compliance in almost all neighbourhoods.

In Mumbai, areas such as Jogeshwari, Andheri, Mira Road, Govandi, Kurla, Millat Nagar, and Malvani witnessed lights being switched off in thousands of homes and businesses. “Approximately 95% of residents in Muslim areas responded to the Board’s appeal. This united stand will one day compel the government to listen, and the Supreme Court to intervene,” AIMPLB member Hafiz Iqbal Chunawala said.

Raza Academy President Muhammad Saeed Noori also confirmed widespread participation in neighbourhoods like Bhendi Bazaar, Madanpura, Mohammad Ali Road, Byculla, Cheeta Camp, Sion, and Wadala. “Imams, scholars, and ordinary citizens came together to make this protest a success,” he said.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined the protest, along with numerous shopkeepers and residents in areas such as Abids and the Old City.

Social media user and activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf posted a video on his X handle. “Hyderabad stands strong Against #WaqfAmendmentAct . Tonight, we switched off the lights for 15 minutes in strong protest against the unconstitutional Waqf Act amendments. Our voice will not be silenced. This is just the beginning. Watch and witness our unity,” he said.

