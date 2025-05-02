Meghan Markle Set To Release ‘Nightmare’ Memoir Targeting the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has fueled speculation about a potential memoir that could delve into her life and royal experiences, with some sources fearing it may be even more explosive than her husband Prince Harry’s 2023 tell-all, Spare. In a recent interview, Meghan admitted that she is considering writing a memoir, though she emphasized that the timing must be right before she takes the plunge into publishing.

The Duchess of Sussex teased, “Yes, maybe, for sure. I love working on things in the areas of hospitality, home, entertaining, food, and those sorts of tips. I think that could be really fun.” She also noted that children’s books were something she found exciting but made it clear that the idea of a memoir was always on the table, stating, “People are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

This revelation comes as royal watchers and critics alike express concerns that Meghan could potentially follow in Harry’s footsteps and pen a book that will again expose private family matters. Harry’s Spare rocked the royal family by airing a multitude of personal grievances, including accusations against King Charles and Prince William, which many felt put a strain on the family’s reputation.

While Meghan’s current focus seems to be on other ventures, particularly lifestyle and children’s books, there is a growing fear that if these projects do not pan out, she may turn to another royal memoir for success—one that could reignite tensions with Buckingham Palace.

So far, Buckingham Palace has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of Meghan’s memoir. Given their previous reactions, it is likely that they will continue to avoid addressing the topic. As Meghan continues to build her brand and future projects, the royal family may be bracing for the next chapter in this ongoing saga.

Stay tuned for further updates on Meghan’s potential memoir and other royal news.