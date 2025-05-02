Leaked document reveals RAW’s role in Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD: A leaked document has exposed the involvement of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the April 22 Pahalgam killings, alleging it was part of a false flag operation. The document, circulated on the social media app Telegram, outlines the steps taken by RAW to manipulate the narrative and blame Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for the attack.

The document, titled “Psy Ops” and Narrative Control, revealed a detailed plan, including instructions to mobilize media assets and create artificial intelligence-generated witness statements within hours of the incident. It also outlined efforts to tie the attack to global Islamic conspiracies and discredit Pakistan’s intelligence agency. The document suggested a strategy to leak fabricated evidence, such as alleged ISI correspondence, to implicate Pakistan.

The exposure has raised concerns over the authenticity of the accusations and the potential manipulation of information to further anti-Pakistan narratives. India is reportedly investigating how the document was leaked.