Khawaja Asif warns of retaliation if India disrupts Indus River flow

By News Desk

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Pakistan will take action if India constructs any structure on the Indus River, in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). He stated that any such attempt would be seen as Indian aggression.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. India blamed Pakistan without providing evidence, leading to measures such as suspending the IWT and downgrading diplomatic ties. In response, Pakistan expelled Indian diplomats, cancelled visas, and closed border crossings.

Asif stated that Pakistan would pursue the matter through available forums, including the IWT. He also criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the situation to gain political leverage ahead of upcoming elections. The minister emphasized that India’s attempts to gain global support for its claims had failed, and the international community rejected India’s allegations. He added that while the situation remains tense, Pakistan’s response would be retaliatory.

