Karachi faces severe water shortages as pipeline repairs continue

By News Desk

KARACHI: Karachi is grappling with a major water crisis after a burst in the main 84-inch pipeline near Karachi University, compounded by the closure of 10 pumps at the Dhabeji pumping station for repairs. The pipeline burst, which occurred on Tuesday, led to the loss of millions of gallons of water and a severe disruption in the city’s water supply.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has halted the water flow to begin repairs, which are expected to be completed by Saturday. The damaged pipeline, made of Pre-Stressed Reinforced Cement Concrete (PRCC), is being replaced with a more durable Mild Steel (MS) pipe. As a result, the city is facing a daily shortfall of 200 million gallons, amounting to a total shortage of 700 million gallons over the past three days.

Several areas, including Korangi, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Defence-Clifton, are facing severe water shortages. KWSC Managing Director Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui has formed a committee to investigate the recurring pipeline failures, with preliminary findings suggesting possible issues related to unauthorized connections for hydrants in the area.

