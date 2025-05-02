Justice Mandokhail calls for industry status for mining sector

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has urged the government to officially recognize mining as an industry, stressing the severe conditions faced by miners, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Addressing a national conference on “Workers and Employers in 2025: Navigating Change with Harmony,” Justice Mandokhail highlighted the lack of institutional safeguards for mine workers and called for reforms to protect their rights.

He emphasized that employers and workers are equal in the eyes of the law and Islam, and the Supreme Court stands as the ultimate guardian of their rights. Justice Mandokhail also pointed out the importance of labour unions in promoting harmony and protecting legal rights. His remarks were echoed by other speakers, including Justice Jawad Hassan and Barrister Dr Zafarullah Khan, who stressed the importance of justice in ensuring worker welfare.