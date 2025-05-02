IHC denies immediate hearing for Imran’s appeal in £190m case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal in the £190m case cannot be expedited this year due to a backlog of pending cases. A report submitted to the court stated that, under the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee’s directives, the IHC is focused on cases that have been pending for over two years, with a particular emphasis on appeals related to capital punishment and life imprisonment.

Imran’s appeal, filed in January 2025, is at the motion stage and will be processed according to its place in the queue. The court confirmed that hearings for his case are unlikely to occur before the end of 2025, as it still requires the preparation of paper books. This appeal follows his conviction for a 14-year sentence in the £190m corruption case, along with a seven-year sentence for his wife, Bushra Bibi.