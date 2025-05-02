NATIONAL

Heatwave in Thatta reaches 41°C, joint efforts urged for preparedness

By News Desk

THATTA: As temperatures in Thatta soar to an alarming 41°C, a multisectoral committee meeting was convened to address the escalating heatwave crisis. Chaired by Dr. Amna Shams, Additional District Health Officer, the meeting focused on the severe public health risks posed by the extreme heat, particularly for women and children.

Javed Soz, Head of the Sindh Community Foundation, stressed that the rising temperatures, which previously ranged from 30°C to 35°C, now threaten the health of residents. He highlighted the life-threatening risks, particularly for women, including dehydration, fatigue, and pregnancy complications, and called for coordinated efforts to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

