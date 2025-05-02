Groom shot dead in wedding dispute over bus seat

DASKA: A tragic wedding turned deadly when a groom was shot by the bride’s relative following a dispute over bus seating arrangements. The incident occurred during the groom’s walima (reception) in Daska, leaving both families in shock.

The altercation started when the bride’s brother and cousin, Muhammad Boota, had a quarrel over seating in one of the wedding buses. After a physical confrontation, Boota and his mother were humiliated and forced to leave the bus. Enraged, Boota returned home, retrieved a pistol, and waited for the wedding party’s return. At around 11:00 pm, Boota ambushed the groom, Javed Nasir, shooting him multiple times.

Javed was rushed to the hospital but died en route. In a startling revelation, the groom’s father alleged that Boota and the bride, Alfa Sawaira, had been in a relationship and were stopped from marrying by their families. He further claimed that Alfa took money and valuables from Javed’s pockets while he was injured.

A case has been registered against Muhammad Boota and others involved. Police are investigating the incident.