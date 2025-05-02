Govt Announces Eid al-Adha 2025 Holidays

The government has officially declared public holidays from Thursday, June 5, to Monday, June 9, 2025, in celebration of Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant observances in the Islamic calendar. The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah.

In a bid to accommodate sectors with unique operational needs, the Cabinet has granted flexibility to workplaces with “unconventional” schedules, allowing them to set their own holiday periods. This provision ensures that essential services can continue while still permitting celebrations for Eid al-Adha.

All state bodies and public institutions will remain closed for the five-day break, with employees expected to resume work on Tuesday, June 10, following the festivities.

The Council of Ministers also referenced the expected sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah, anticipated to be visible on May 27, 2025. This will make May 28 the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Day of Arafat, observed on the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, will fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with Eid al-Adha following the next day. During this period, Muslims engage in fasting and reflection in preparation for the festival’s rituals.