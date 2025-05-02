NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 2nd May, 2025

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
Epaper_25-5-2 LHR
Next article
Prince William Waiting To Become King Before Taking Action Against Prince Harry And Meghan
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.