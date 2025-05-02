NATIONAL

Fazl stresses unity against India, but not Afghanistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has emphasized that while Pakistan would unite in the face of conflict with India, such unity cannot be expected in the event of escalating tensions with Afghanistan. Speaking at a conference on “Solidarity with Palestine and Tribute to Shaheed Maulana Hamidul Haq,” he underscored the need for continued efforts by religious and political movements to foster unity within the Muslim world.

Fazl also criticized the current political elite, accusing them of aligning with colonial powers during British rule and continuing to benefit from those alliances. He lamented the fragmentation within the Muslim world, drawing parallels between Afghanistan’s decades-long struggle and the ongoing issue of Palestine. He also voiced support for Hamas, labeling them as mujahideen and stressing the importance of Muslim solidarity.

