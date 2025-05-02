ECP warns of binding orders over LG poll delays in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a stern warning to the federal government over continued delays in holding local government (LG) elections in Islamabad, cautioning that it may invoke its constitutional authority to issue binding directives if action is not taken without further delay.

The warning came during a high-level meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Election Commission, where top officials from the Interior Ministry, including the Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary, as well as the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, were present.

The Secretary underscored the Commission’s growing frustration over the prolonged electoral limbo in the federal capital. He pointed out that the tenure of Islamabad’s local bodies expired on February 14, 2021, yet fresh elections have yet to be held due to a series of legislative delays and amendments.

“Despite repeated setbacks, the Commission remains committed to fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” the Secretary stated, adding that regular hearings would now be held on the matter. “If necessary, we will issue binding orders to ensure the elections are conducted without further obstruction.”

This means the ECP may issue such orders under Articles 218 and 219 of the Constitution, which mandate it to organize and conduct elections honestly, fairly, and in accordance with the law.

According to the ECP, one of the key challenges has been the frequent amendments to the Islamabad Local Government Act, which have repeatedly stalled the electoral process. The Commission has already conducted five delimitation exercises and issued election schedules on three occasions, only to see them disrupted each time by changes in the legal framework.

“This cycle of legislative amendments has not only complicated the process but also significantly delayed it,” the Secretary said. “Each time we prepare for elections, new amendments are introduced, setting the process back once again.”

Interior Ministry officials informed the meeting that the latest draft amendments to the Islamabad Local Government Act 2025 were submitted to the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) on April 30, 2025. Once approved by the CCLC, the proposed legislation will be presented to the Federal Cabinet for final endorsement.

The ECP Secretary directed the Interior Ministry to expedite the finalization of the legislation, stressing that the Commission had already reviewed and endorsed the draft law, but the process remains incomplete.

He also noted that although amendments were passed in August 2024, the required rules and forms for conducting elections under the new legal framework have yet to be developed. The ECP has completed its preparatory work, including delimitation, and is now awaiting legislative clarity to proceed.

The Commission reiterated that the onus now lies with the federal government to remove the final roadblocks, enabling the long-delayed local government elections to be held in Islamabad.