Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolts Swat, its surroundings

SWAT: Earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and it surroundings on Friday evening, causing panic among residents.

According to the National Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 140 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush mountain region of Afghanistan — an area known for frequent seismic activity due to its tectonic setting.

The tremors were felt across various parts of Swat and nearby districts. So far, no reports of casualties or significant property damage have been received.

On April 12, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Swat, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Lakki Marwat and other KP cities.

The tremors were also felt in Karak, Chiniot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala. Sangla Hill, Safdarabad, Pindi Battian and Attock.