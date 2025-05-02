World

China assessing U.S. messages of hoping to hold tariff talks: Commerce Ministry

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it is evaluating possible trade talks with the U.S. following repeated comments by senior U.S. officials expressing a willingness to negotiate.

The ministry made the comment in a statement in response to a media query, adding that the U.S. has recently conveyed messages to China through various channels, expressing a desire to engage in dialogue. China is currently evaluating the situation.

China’s position is consistent and clear: We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the U.S. wants to talk, the ministry reiterated. It continued, saying that the tariff war was initiated by the U.S. and that if the U.S. wants to negotiate, it must demonstrate sincerity by correcting its wrongful practices and being prepared to cancel the unilateral tariff hikes.

The ministry also noted that the U.S. has hinted at possible adjustments to its tariff measures. However, it warned that any talks without a rollback of these erroneous tariff measures would be seen as insincere and would further harm mutual trust.

Previous article
Eight of same killed in Kohistan car plunge, 3 dead as bus overturns in Karachi
Next article
Leaked document reveals RAW’s role in Pahalgam attack
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Heatwave in Thatta reaches 41°C, joint efforts urged for preparedness

THATTA: As temperatures in Thatta soar to an alarming 41°C, a multisectoral committee meeting was convened to address the escalating heatwave crisis. Chaired by...

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolts Swat, its surroundings

Leaked document reveals RAW’s role in Pahalgam attack

Eight of same killed in Kohistan car plunge, 3 dead as bus overturns in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.