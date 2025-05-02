Bilawal warns India against threat to Indus River

HYDERABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday warned of strong resistance if India moves to unilaterally revoke the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring the River Indus a lifeline of Pakistan’s culture and history. Speaking at a rally in Mirpurkhas, he accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting the river under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

Bilawal said the recent shelving of the six canals project by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was a political victory, but protecting the Indus from external threats would require even greater effort. He urged the public to rally globally against what he termed as a conspiracy to seize Pakistan’s water rights.

He claimed that during his tenure as foreign minister, India had similarly tried to abandon the treaty, and he had raised the issue on international platforms. He said Pakistan rejects India’s alleged unilateral decision and warned that if water is blocked, “either water or blood will flow.”

Bilawal asserted that the Indus River holds significance for both Pakistan and India, and appealed to Indians not to allow Modi to “squeeze the neck of Sindhu.” He also challenged India to provide proof if any Pakistani was involved in recent acts of terrorism, vowing to publicly punish the perpetrator if found guilty.

He dismissed criticism against President Asif Ali Zardari, recalling his 2024 commitment not to divert any province’s water. Bilawal accused critics of lacking the courage to confront those behind the canals plan and credited Zardari for providing a competent team to defend provincial rights.

On corporate farming, Bilawal clarified the PPP would instead introduce a public-private model involving small farmers and businesses. The Sindh government plans to issue Benazir Agriculture Cards, support the formation of farmer unions, and roll out joint ventures to modernize agriculture.

He said if successful, the model would be extended to other provinces. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.