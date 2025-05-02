NATIONAL

Army chief warns India of swift military response

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any Indian aggression will be met with a “swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Speaking at the Tilla Field Firing Ranges in Jhelum during Exercise Hammer Strike, he said Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully prepared to safeguard national interests.

The statement follows reports that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave operational freedom to his military to respond to the April 22 attack. Munir said that while Pakistan seeks peace, it will not compromise its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

The exercise involved advanced weapon systems, fighter jets, artillery, and combat aviation in simulated battlefield scenarios to test combat readiness and coordination. Troops from various branches demonstrated high tactical proficiency and use of emerging technologies.

Gen Munir praised the army’s combat capability and professional standards, describing them as a reflection of its operational excellence. He said the exercise represents the army’s commitment to continuous modernization and doctrinal advancement.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, without providing evidence. Pakistan has offered a neutral investigation and condemned the accusations as baseless.

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating rhetoric. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on both nations to ease tensions and discussed the matter with Foreign Minister Jaishankar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While the US urged cooperation in the probe, Shehbaz dismissed India’s claims and asked Washington to push New Delhi to act responsibly.

 

