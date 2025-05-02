APHC-AJK warns global silence emboldening India’s brutalities in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-AJK) staged a massive protest rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday, calling on the international community to end its silence over India’s continued human rights violations and state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Led by APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the rally drew a large gathering of political, religious, and civil society leaders, along with refugees from IIOJK. Protesters condemned what they termed Israeli-style atrocities by Indian forces, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the demolition of homes.

Addressing the demonstrators, Safi accused India of unleashing systematic repression on unarmed Kashmiris while detaining Hurriyat leadership to suppress political dissent and weaken the freedom movement. “India is creating a political vacuum in Kashmir by jailing leaders and using military force to stifle legitimate voices,” he said.

He also drew attention to the plight of Kashmiri students in India, alleging that they face harassment, physical attacks, and academic discrimination. “India seeks to cripple the next generation of Kashmiris—educationally, socially, and economically—to break their resolve,” Safi remarked.

Reaffirming the Kashmiri people’s determination, Safi said the struggle for the right to self-determination would continue until its “logical and rightful conclusion” is achieved.

The protesters called on the United Nations and global human rights organizations to take urgent notice of the worsening situation in IIOJK. They demanded the immediate release of unlawfully detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, an end to Indian state repression, and the upholding of Kashmiris’ right to decide their political future in accordance with UN resolutions.

Speakers at the rally also welcomed recent statements by Pakistan’s Army Chief, who asserted the country’s readiness to face any challenge in pursuit of the just resolution of the Kashmir issue. They commended Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, noting that despite Indian attempts to isolate Islamabad, the country’s foreign policy had effectively countered such moves.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, participants accused India of intensifying its propaganda campaign against Pakistan. However, they praised Pakistan’s unified response—across media, civil society, and political and religious leadership—which they said helped expose India’s disinformation internationally.

The rally was attended by several notable figures, including Muzaffarabad Commissioner Chaudhry Guftar and prominent Hurriyat leaders such as Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, and Mushtaqul Islam. Other attendees included Zahid Ashraf, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Abdul Majeed Lone, Mushtaq Hussain Gilani, and Qari Roheel, among many others.

The event concluded with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and for the early liberation of IIOJK.