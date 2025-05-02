Any misadventure by India to trigger off swift, resolute, notch-up response: COAS

Gen Munir reaffirms military’s ‘unyielding resolve’ to defend nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs

COAS lauds ‘high morale, combat proficiency, and warfighting spirit’ of officers and troops

‘Exercise Hammer Strike’ designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy and operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any “misadventure” by India, reaffirming the unyielding resolve of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

COAS General Asim Munir’s statement comes amid simmering escalation between India and Pakistan that has seen continued shelling across the Line of Control after a militant attack in the India occupied Kashmir.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a tourist attraction in the Indian occupied Kahsmir, killed 26 people.

India was prompt to blame Pakistan for the attack without a “shred of evidence,” while Pakistan has rejected the accusation and called for a neutral probe.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, COAS Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges in Jhelum to witness “Exercise Hammer Strike”, a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by the military’s Mangla Strike Corps.

Addressing the troops amid the exercise, the army chief reaffirmed the military’s “unyielding resolve” to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, said the ISPR.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” he was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

The statement said the COAS lauded the “high morale, combat proficiency, and warfighting spirit” of the officers and troops, terming them the “embodiment of Pakistan Army’s operational excellence”. Senior military leadership, formation commanders and dignitaries from various services also witnessed the exercise.

“Exercise Hammer Strike stands as a testament to Pakistan Army’s pursuit of continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernisation,” the ISPR said.

It added that the exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions. A diverse array of advanced capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques, were employed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios.

The ISPR said troops from all arms and services demonstrated “exceptional tactical cohesion, agility, and lethality during synchronised offensive manoeuvres — reflecting an extraordinary level of training and professionalism.

“Notably, the exercise showcased Pakistan Army’s increasing absorption of niche and emerging technologies to augment its kinetic and non-kinetic operational capabilities.”

A day ago, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had said the country would exercise restraint in the face of heightened tensions with India but warned it would respond “strongly” and “decisively” if attacked.

#ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (#COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) today to witness Exercise Hammer Strike—a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by #Pakistan Army’s Mangla Strike Corps. Upon arrival, the COAS was… pic.twitter.com/wkfEkSur2N — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 1, 2025

“Pakistan will not be the first one to resort to any escalatory move; however, in case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly,” DPM Dar had said during a joint media briefing with military and Foreign Office spokespersons.

Dar said a similar message had been communicated to the international partners. “Any misadventure will be responded to in a befitting and decisive manner at the time and place of our choosing.”

“Our response would be befitting, decisive and assured,” ISPR DG Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said. “We are ready for all eventualities. If they choose military confrontation, that would be their choice, but we would then determine its (conflict’s) future direction.”

Gen Chaudhry emphasised that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable and prepared to defend the country across all domains. “We are vigilant and our response and counter-measures would be appropriate and decisive,” he said.