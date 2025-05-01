What’s next for stranded citizens after Wagah-Attari border closure?

LAHORE: The Wagah-Attari border was closed on Wednesday following the expiration of the deadline set for the repatriation of Pakistani and Indian citizens, including long-term visa holders. Tensions between the two nations have been escalating, leading to the halt in movement across the border.

Sources indicate that numerous nationals from both countries remain stranded on either side of the border, with no official policy yet on how to handle their situation. Two main options are currently under consideration: either granting an extension for further repatriations or moving forward with deportations.

Last Wednesday, India imposed a series of measures after accusing Pakistan of involvement in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. However, India did not provide any evidence to support its claim against Pakistan. These actions included suspending the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), downgrading diplomatic relations, closing the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, canceling visas issued to Pakistani citizens, and closing the Wagah-Attari border.

Over the past week, 891 Pakistani nationals, including 58 diplomats, their families, and staff members, returned from India. Similarly, 1,687 Indian nationals, including 29 diplomats and officials, made their way back to India. During the same period, 8 Indian nationals with Pakistani visas entered Pakistan, while 373 Pakistani citizens holding long-term Indian visas crossed into India. On Wednesday alone, 110 Pakistanis, including three diplomatic staff members, returned, while 222 individuals, including four Indian diplomats, left for India.

The repatriation process had seen a steady flow of citizens across the border, with notable numbers arriving and departing each day:

April 29: 94 Pakistanis, including 10 diplomats, returned.

April 28: 145 Pakistanis, including 36 diplomats, came back.

April 27: 237 Pakistanis, including nine diplomats, crossed back.

April 26: 81 Pakistanis were repatriated.

April 25: 191 Pakistanis, including diplomats, returned.

April 24: 28 Pakistanis made their way back.

On the Indian side, 222 individuals crossed into India on April 30. Before that, large numbers of Indian nationals, including diplomats, returned in waves:

April 29: 469 Indians, including 11 diplomats, returned.

April 28: 146 Indians crossed into India.

April 27: 116 Indians repatriated.

April 26: 342 individuals, including 13 diplomats, left for India.

April 25: 287 Indians crossed.

April 24: 105 Indian nationals returned.

With the repatriation deadline now having passed, the Wagah-Attari border remains closed, leaving the fate of those still waiting for return uncertain.