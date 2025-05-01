NATIONAL

Water crisis worsens as dam levels plummet

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: The ongoing water crisis in Rawalpindi and Islamabad deepened as water levels in the region’s key dams—Rawal, Simly, and Khanpur—dropped significantly due to a prolonged dry spell and reduced rainfall. The declining levels, compounded by a falling groundwater table, have led to severe water shortages, especially in Rawalpindi, where the water table has now fallen below 700 feet.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has implemented a “Water Control Plan” to manage the crisis, which includes crackdowns on water theft, penalties for water bill defaulters, and restrictions on non-essential water use. Officials have warned that without significant rainfall in the next 10 to 15 days, water levels could fall to critical levels, possibly exacerbating the situation. Additionally, private water tanker services have seen a surge in demand.

The completion of the Chahan Dam Water Supply Scheme is expected to improve supply in the future, but officials emphasize that long-term solutions such as the Ghazi Barotha Project are needed to ensure the region’s water security.

