Wagah-Attari border closed as repatriation deadline expires

LAHORE: The Wagah-Attari border was officially closed on Wednesday following the expiry of a deadline for the repatriation of nationals and long-term visa holders between India and Pakistan. The closure comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack in IIOJK, which killed 26 tourists.

While over 2,500 people had crossed the border in the past week, a significant number of individuals from both countries remain stranded on either side, with no official policy yet announced for their return. Two options are under consideration: extending the repatriation period or initiating deportations.

India had recently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan after blaming the country for the attack without providing evidence.