Tom Cruise Gives Helicopter Ride To Rumored Girlfriend Ana De Armis In London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are turning heads in London as they celebrate the actress’ 37th birthday in style. The pair, known for their action-packed roles, were spotted enjoying a helicopter ride on Wednesday, with Cruise in the co-pilot seat and de Armas stepping off the chopper with her two dogs in tow.

Cruise, 62, kept it casual in a black T-shirt and jeans, while de Armas, 37, sported a laid-back look with shorts, a hoodie, and her furry companions. After the helicopter adventure, the pair headed to a chic Michelin-starred restaurant, KOL, located in the upscale Marylebone district, for a lavish birthday dinner.

Sources told Page Six that the duo arrived at the celebrity hotspot for a late-night meal, with Cruise previously being a fan of the restaurant. The outing marks another public appearance for the pair, who have sparked speculation about their close friendship and potential collaborations.

This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. Just last month, they were seen arriving in London via helicopter after a brief visit to Madrid. The pair also enjoyed dinner in Soho earlier in the year, with insiders clarifying that their meetings were work-related, discussing possible future projects.

While Cruise was most recently linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal, de Armas’ romantic history includes high-profile relationships with Ben Affleck and Tinder exec Paul Boukadakis, among others. Their latest birthday celebration marks yet another chapter in their growing friendship, with fans eagerly watching for any future collaborations between the two.