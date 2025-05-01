NATIONAL

Three arrested for traveling with fake documents

DIJKOT: Three individuals, including Umar Farooq, Naila, and Ashraf Mahmood, were arrested by the FIA Faisalabad Zone after they arrived in Pakistan from the Maldives using fake travel documents. The suspects had used forged Portuguese passports to travel abroad and were deported from the Maldives when the documents were discovered.

The suspects had paid Rs600,000 to a UK-based agent, Arshad, for arranging their travel, including providing fake passports and boarding passes. The FIA is continuing its investigation into their connections with a local agent, Muhammad Umair, from Faisalabad.

In a related case, FIA also arrested Zahoor Ahmed, a member of a human trafficking gang, at Sialkot International Airport. The gang had deceived people with promises of Umrah visas and jobs in Saudi Arabia, only to force them into begging and labor once there. The group had recently smuggled five women into Saudi Arabia under false pretenses.

