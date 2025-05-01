NATIONAL

Schoolgirl takes her life after harassment by teacher 

By News Desk

LODHRAN: A 16-year-old student, Dua Zainab, tragically took her own life after reportedly being harassed, blackmailed, and threatened by her schoolteacher, Muhammad Saqlain, in the Gogran area of Lodhran. According to the FIR registered at Qureshiwala Police Station, the teacher frequently harassed Dua via WhatsApp, leading to her consuming toxic pesticide tablets to end her life.

Before her death, Dua recorded a video statement naming Saqlain as her harasser, in which she described threats and blackmail. She revealed that the teacher had pressured her with marriage proposals and threatened her family. Her father, Allah Bakhsh, has filed the complaint and demanded justice, urging authorities to take strict action against the teacher and ensure the safety of other girls in the area.

