Scholarships for UK degrees announced for Commonwealth countries including Pakistan

LAHORE: In a world where education has become increasingly accessible across borders, the Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships 2025 offer aspiring scholars from low and middle-income Commonwealth nations the chance to earn a UK master’s degree — without leaving home.

Applications are now open for this unique opportunity.

Through a collaboration between the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, eligible students will receive full tuition coverage to study remotely for a UK master’s degree.

This initiative is perfect for individuals with strong academic potential who also need financial support to achieve a prestigious qualification, while continuing their personal or professional commitments.

These scholarships provide part-time, distance learning opportunities at the University of Edinburgh, a globally recognized institution known for academic excellence and innovation.

Scholarship Benefits

Full tuition fee coverage

Flexible online study over a maximum of 5 years

Access to internationally respected UK qualifications without relocation

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Be a citizen, hold refugee status, or be a British Protected Person from an eligible Commonwealth country

Reside permanently in an eligible country

Have a first-class or upper second-class undergraduate degree, or a lower qualification with relevant work experience

Demonstrate financial need, proving the scholarship is crucial for their studies

Provide at least one academic or professional reference

While an offer of admission is not required at the time of application, applicants must secure an unconditional offer before starting the program, which could strengthen their application.

Available Programs and Number of Scholarships

The following master’s programs are eligible for the 2025 Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships, with limited scholarships available:

MSc in Clinical Pain Management, Microbiology, Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Paediatric Emergency Medicine – 5 scholarships

MSc in Data Science for Health, Epidemiology, Public Health – 10 scholarships

MSc in Digital Education – 5 scholarships

MSc in Surgical Sciences – 10 scholarships

For further details and to apply, visit the Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships page at the University of Edinburgh.

Application Deadline: 20 May 2025