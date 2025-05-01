SC to hear review petitions on PTI reserved seats verdict

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to revisit its July 12 ruling, which granted reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with a larger 13-member bench scheduled to hear review petitions on May 6. The case will be led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and the expanded bench includes several other prominent justices.

The ruling has sparked controversy and has been challenged by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), along with political parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). These parties argue that the reserved seats should be allocated differently.

In a separate development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has heard a petition seeking the implementation of the Supreme Court’s reserved seats decision. The petitioner, Munir Ahmed, argued that the ruling has not been enforced and urged the court to direct authorities to allocate the seats to PTI as per the verdict. The LHC issued notices to the ECP and adjourned proceedings until May 16.