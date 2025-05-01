Residents of AJK unshaken amid warnings of Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Life along the heavily militarized Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) continues as usual despite escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

For Shabbir Abbasi, a 58-year-old shopkeeper from Chakoti, daily life remains unchanged, with his grocery store open each morning as usual.

While war drums echo in the urban centers and government officials warn of possible military confrontations, the rural residents near the LoC seem largely unaffected by the heightened tensions.

Abbasi, whose shop lies 58 kilometers from Muzaffarabad and is directly overlooked by Indian military posts, is among many who remain resolute. “We’ve lived through decades of unprovoked aggression. We’ve buried our dead and rebuilt our homes,” Abbasi says. “We’re not running away.”

The atmosphere in Chakoti, and similar towns along the border, is in stark contrast to the fear gripping urban areas. “This isn’t new for us,” Abbasi adds, recalling the intense shelling prior to the 2003 ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He lost his wife to shelling in 2000, and yet, life continues as usual for him and his neighbors.

Local residents have become accustomed to the threats of war, shelling, and loss. Asim Bashir, a teacher at Captain Sarwar Shaheed Boys High School in Chakothi, notes that despite recent shelling in nearby Leepa Valley, daily activities continue without disruption. “People are not scared.

In fact, they’re relaxed,” Bashir says. Schools remain open, and government and private sectors are functioning as usual. On April 29, Chakothi’s high school even held an event to honor the martyrs of Pakistan’s army and the Kashmir freedom movement, underscoring the resilience of the community.

In nearby Kotli district, a similar attitude prevails. “There is neither panic nor anxiety. People are going about their day. Morale is high,” says Anwar Shaheen, a revenue department official in Khuiratta tehsil, which has experienced significant shelling in past flare-ups.

Even in Neelum Valley, a popular tourist destination just northeast of Muzaffarabad, life continues despite its exposure to Indian artillery. The valley, which has seen significant investment in tourism, experienced a slight decline in visitors after recent warnings from government officials.

“Until Tuesday, tourist arrivals hadn’t slowed,” says Nadeem Ahmed Janjua, Deputy Commissioner of Neelum Valley. “But after the federal minister’s late-night warning, about 70 percent of tourists have left, while the rest remain.”

Indian military development of the Keran area, just across the Neelum River, has further impacted the region. “Now, after the Pahalgam incident, Indian tourists are barred from visiting,” Janjua observes, highlighting the stark contrast between the calm in AJK and the growing concerns across the divide.

Despite shelling reports, media hysteria, and official warnings, the people living along the LoC continue to show remarkable resolve. “We’ve grown up with the sound of guns,” says Najeeb Sardar, a resident of Mandhol. “We’ve never left our land, and we won’t now.” Even in areas like Lanjot village, where the 2000 massacre occurred, social life remains unchanged. “Cricket matches and weddings continue,” notes social activist Shaukat Awan.

While anxiety is palpable among some elderly residents due to media-induced fear, the majority remains steadfast. “If war is imposed, we’ll resist with courage,” says Shaheen, echoing the sentiment of the region’s residents.